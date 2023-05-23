What Actress Hansika Motwani Said About Casting Couch

Actress Hansika Motwani hogged the limelight after she got married to Sohael Khaturiya on December 4, 2022. Known by the masses as the Shaka Laka Boom Boom girl, Hansika’s wedding was mired with controversy, after it was alleged that she married her best friend’s former husband. But Hansika was quick to shut all the naysayers with her witty remarks. Hansika who has also starred in various regional language films, recently opened up about facing the casting couch in the Telugu film industry.

Hansika shared that an actor used to annoy her a lot during the initial phase of her career. Citing the examples of other actresses who faced a similar situation, she shared that she was also harassed and faced insults. But Hansika preferred not to disclose the actor’s name, concealing his identity. Ever since the revelation, social media users are eager to learn the name of the Telugu actor, especially because Hansika has worked with several notable Telugu stars over the past years.

Hansika started her career in showbiz as a child actress. She was much-loved by the audience for her adorable performance in the kids’ TV show Shaka Laka Book Boom. Later on, she also played a small role in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Koi… Mil Gaya. Hansika debuted in the Telugu film industry with the 2007 film Desamuduru, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Headlined by Allu Arjun, the action romance proved to be a blockbuster in the theatres.

Not long ago, Hansika was featured in the reality show Love Shaadi Drama. The docu-series premiered on Disney+Hotstar, touching topics on the grand wedding, how her family members prepped up all the arrangements, including the countless blames put on Hansika for marrying her best friend’s ex-partner. According to reports, Sohael was the ex-husband of Rinky, who in turn was reportedly Hansika’s best friend.

Supporting his wife, Sohael once said, “The news that I was previously married came out and it came out in a wrong light. It came out as if the breakup was because of Hansika, which is untrue and baseless.”