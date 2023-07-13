What Actress Hemangi Kavi Said On Menstruation

Marathi actress Hemangi Kavi often shares her opinion on women’s issues. At the moment, she is in the news for her statement on menstruation. Hemangi Kavi gave an interview on the YouTube channel Isapaniti, where she shared her views on periods and the norms associated with them. She said that menstruation was “not observed" in her house. She stated further, “And it has been like that for many years. If it (periods ) bothers you, sit aside. But otherwise, you can come to us… no problem. There is nothing wrong with it." Hemangi added that if a woman in her house wants to sit away from others during her periods, for hygiene issues, she can; but no one forces her to do so as a part of any custom. She also said that if a family observes such rituals, then everyone should follow them. Hemangi mentioned that they have this freedom in their village as well. Speaking on such issues, she has made herself a victim of trolling, but it has not deterred her from speaking her mind.

Hemangi Kavi has been vocal on issues related to hygiene as well. In August 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, she shared a very lengthy note on social media spreading awareness about personal hygiene. She wrote that parents should teach their kids how to use a Western toilet properly. She went into detail about the unhygienic bathroom habits, which are common but are ignored. She urged men to think about women’s menstrual hygiene as well.

The note read further, “Both men and women! If you don’t know how to use #Commode, don’t hesitate to ask, learn! Because it is directly related to the hygiene and health of both of them! Everyone should talk openly about this! Sometimes some people don’t even flush after finishing their work…why? All you have to do is press a button…shouldn’t that happen to you? Well, you have to use it all day again.” She further suggested that people should Google if they do not know how to use a commode.