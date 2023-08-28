What Actress Preetha Reddy Said About Casting Couch In Tamil Film Industry

It is no secret that a casting couch exists in the Indian film industry. Actors have often revealed their traumatising experiences of dealing with it. The latest to talk about is the Tamil actress Preetha Reddy, who has shown her exemplary acting skills in serials like Anbudan Kushi and Kaatrukkenna Veli. In an interview with a YouTube channel Galatta Pink, Preetha remembered how a director and a producer asked her to go through some “adjustments" if she wanted to make a career in cinema.

She was shocked at how that producer had the audacity to make this uncourteous demand. Preetha said that initially, he conveyed these conditions through someone; but then, the filmmaker asked her directly after she cleared the audition. Preetha Reddy said that due to these uncivil demands, she has decided not to pursue a career in films any longer. Preetha added that maybe there are such people in the TV industry as well; but she is lucky that she hasn’t dealt with them in all these years while working in TV.

Preetha has received accolades for her acting skills. At present, she is enacting the supporting role of Ravi’s friend, in the serial Siragadikka Aasai. This serial revolves around the marriage of Meena and Muthukumar. Meena belongs to a broken family and Muthukumar has faced a troubled past. This leads to various difficulties in their marriage. How they deal with problems and move ahead in life forms the core theme of Siragadikka Aasai.

Preetha has also wowed the audience with her acting skills by playing the titular role in Iniya. Iniya has topped the TRP charts and has a massive fan following amongst the Tamil audience. The storyline of this daily soap revolves around a woman named Iniya, who gets married to a police officer Vikram due to some unforeseen circumstances. How Iniya deals with this sudden change in her life forms the core theme of the storyline of this serial. Some time back, the makers of this serial roped in actress Madhumitha Raghunathan, and that amped up the excitement further among the audience.