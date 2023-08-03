What Allu Arjun Gifted Ram Charan And Upasana's Daughter Klin Kaara

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed a baby girl on June 20 in Hyderabad. The couple had a grand naming ceremony with all the traditions for the daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Klin Kaara is being showered with love and blessing from the entire family and friends. Now there are reports that Allu Arjun, who is known to be giving thoughtful gestures and gifts, has given his niece a special gift.

According to a report by Cine Josh, the Pushpa actor has given Klin Kaara a gold slate which is engraved with her birth details and her name on it with gold. Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are cousins. Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun’s mother Nirmala Allu are siblings.

This is not the only expensive gift Ram Charan’s daughter has received. Ram Charan and his RRR co-actor Jr NTR share a close bond and have been the support system to each other on both personal and professional achievements. According to reports, Jr NTR and his wife Pranathi gifted the couple with exquisitely crafted gold coins with the names of Ram Charan, Upasana and Klin Kaara’s engraved on them.

Last week, to wish Upasana a happy birthday on July 20, Ram Charan shared a beautiful video on Instagram, which had clips from Klin Kaara’s birth moments from the family’s waiting patiently outside the delivery room to them celebrating the news. The video also has glimpses of fans celebrating the news and snippets of Klin’s Namkaran ceremony. “Happy Birthday dearest Upsi and Happy one month birthday dearest Kaara. You are our best gift," he wrote in the caption of the post.

The meaning of Klin Kaara Konidela’s name was also revealed which means “a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening".

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has resumed work and is currently busy with the shooting of Shankar’s Game Changer. Kiara Advani will also be seen in the film. He also has a film with Buchchi Babu Sana in the pipeline. On the other hand, Allu Arjun is also busy with Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rule. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethpathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.