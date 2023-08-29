What Ananya Panday Felt When Ayushmann Khurana Cross-dressed On Dream Girl 2 Sets

Ananya Panday is currently revelling in praise for her performance in her recently released film Dream Girl 2. The actress has essayed the love interest of Ayushmann Khurrana’s character in the film. She has been garnering praise from critics and movie buffs for bringing fresh energy to the film and adapting the accent flawlessly. In a recent promotional interview, Ananya revealed that during shooting, when Ayushmann used to dress for his character Pooja, she used to feel that she talking with a girl.

In a candid chat with the Free Press Journal, Ananya was asked how she felt about doing a “two-heroine" film. The actress responded by saying that she has done so many two-heroine films that it feels to be almost at home.

“But it took me some time to adjust to the fact that there’s a man who looks like a girl next to me in the frame. When Ayushmann used to be in the outfit, I felt almost as if I was interacting with a girl," she added.

It is worth noting that Ananya made her debut with the two heroine film, Student Of The Year 2 with Tara Sutaria. She then also starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and was a parallel lead with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan. In Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann plays the role of a woman named Pooja.

The actress also shared that she was a new entrant but everyone in the cast made her feel comfortable. She added that she didn’t face any challenges as such but she worked on getting her look and dialect right. “I’ve lived in my Bandra house so far so I had to see how a girl from Mathura would be," she added.

Talking about Dream Girl 2, the movie was released in theatres on August 25. It is the second installment of the comedy-drama from 2019 which had Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead. Apart from Ananya and Ayushmann, Dream Girl 2 also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee and Vijay Raaz in crucial roles. The film has received overall positive reviews from the audiences.

It is inching towards the Rs 50 crore club at the domestic box office. According to a report by entertainment tracker Sacnilk, the film has so far collected Rs 45.41 crore. The four-day collection of the film worldwide so far stands at Rs 62.50 crore. On Tuesday it is estimated to ming Rs 5.50 crore, taking the total domestic collection to Rs 51.63 crore.