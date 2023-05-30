What Chala Hawa Yeu Dya Fame Kushal Badrike's Video Says About Life

Actor-comedian Kushal Badrike is a well-known face of the Marathi entertainment industry. He has now become a household name after appearing in the popular television show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Apart from her outstanding acting skills, the actor is also known for his social media presence. He often shares photos and videos related to any social issue on his official social media handle. However, recently the actor shared a motivational video expressing his opinion on life, which is currently garnering everyone’s attention.

In the video, Kushal is seen wearing a black printed T-shirt and sharing his opinion on life. The actor said, “Whatever we watch on social media it attempts to teach us something. How to comb hair or dress up, how to eat in a hotel, how to sit, how to get up, how to be with parents, how to speak, and how to behave with the children. But that is their experience, and our experience may be different. The experiences of two people in the same situation are never the same. Like when it starts to rain, one feels like writing a poem. Where another feels worried that Baba has to fix the leaky roof".

Kushal added, “I feel that the shadow of someone else’s experience will be buried in our journey through life. There is a lot to learn in life, but there is also a lot to live in life". Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “There is a lot to learn in life, but there is a lot to live in life, isn’t it? in the caption.

Watch the video here:

Watching the video, fans, and celebs all commented on Kushal’s motivational speech. Actress Sonalee Kulkarni wrote, " Wow, so true", actress Megha Dhande said, “Kitti chhan ani correct bolalas Mitra." While many showered red heart emojis in the comment box.

On the work front, Kushal Badrike was recently seen in the historical action drama film Ravrambha. The movie was directed by Anup Ashok Jagdale and revolved around Raav, a courageous soldier who also acts as a personal bodyguard for Maratha Army Commander Chief Prataprao Gujar, who is the protagonist of the film. Ravi’s childhood love, Rambha, gets kidnapped, and he saves her with his bravery. The film also stars Amir Sarwar, Santosh Juvekar, and Om Bhutkar in the lead roles.

He will next be seen in director Yogesh Phulphagar’s upcoming film Baap Manus.