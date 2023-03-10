Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 1, starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi, is all set to release in theatres on March 30. It is a social-political drama based on the novel Thooyavan written by Jeya Mohan. The audio launch of the movie took place on March 8 and was an event worth remembering due to amusing anecdotes shared by everyone. One such interesting incident was shared by Soori which left the people in splits. Soori took a stroll down memory lane and was reminded of an old woman who visited the film sets to meet him. He was told by the crew that this woman had been trying to meet him for a long time. Soori used to be extremely occupied with shooting and due to this reason, couldn’t notice that she had tried to meet him. Finally, when the actor got to know about this, he went to her house.

However, he was surprised when this woman told him that she was a staunch fan of his father’s acting skills. Soori’s father Ramya Muthusamy was a prolific Sri Lankan music director and singer. And then the woman revealed that she misunderstood him for actor Suriya Sivakumar. Suriya’s father Sivakumar is one of the most well-known actors in Tamil cinema. The woman was so disheartened at her discovery that she immediately asked Soori to leave her house. Soori, other cast members of Viduthalai and the media professionals laughed their hearts out after listening to this incident.

Not much time is left for the release of Viduthalai’s first instalment. Social media users are every bit excited to see the collaboration of stalwarts like Vetrimaaran, Soori and Vijay Sethupathi. The excitement for the film has elevated after its trailer managed to grab a fair share of eyeballs on Youtube. The trailer showed how police have launched operation Ghost Hunt to nab Perumal Vaathiyaar (Vijay Sethupathi). After failing to complete this operation, police start targeting women. Enraged by this cowardice, Perumal plans an act of revenge against the police with the help of his group People’s Army.

Read all the Latest Movies News here