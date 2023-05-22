What Happened When Actress Megha Dhade Got Pregnant During Her Teenage Years

Megha Dhade is a popular name in the Marathi film industry. She has been a part of various serials and also emerged as the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss Marathi. After her success in the Marathi version, she also had a brief stint on Bigg Boss season 12 but was evicted after a few days. However, her journey as an actress hasn’t been easy. She revealed that she became pregnant during her teenage years, which created a lot of difficulties for her.

In the interview, she said that she had started acting during her school days, but her parents were always against her. As she was born into a middle-class family, she had to face a lot of restrictions from her parents. However, things became worse for her when she got pregnant during her teenage years. She revealed that she had fallen in love with a guy from her hometown, Jalgaon. She added that she found out about her pregnancy after five months and had to give birth to her child without the support of her parents.

She further added that her father died within months of hearing the news of her pregnancy, and she was blamed for her father’s untimely death. Her brother also didn’t talk to her for seven years after hearing the news, but it was her mother who stood by her during the difficult times and supported her to become an actress. Later, she got an opportunity to work on the hit serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also appeared in Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and Kasturi and later shifted to the Marathi industry.

After she became successful in her career, she was in a relationship with an actor for three years. However, she added that she had to end the relationship due to the over-possessiveness of her boyfriend.

After two breakups, she found love again and married Aditya Pawaskar. Talking about her second marriage, she revealed that she had never thought that she’d be married, but now she feels happy to have a great family. The couple has two children, Sakshi and Vedant.