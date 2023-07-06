What! Hwang In Youp, Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young Starrer True Beauty Returning For Season 2?

Rumour has it that hit K-drama True Beauty could be returning with a season 2. The show was aired during the pandemic, ended in 2021, and enjoyed a huge fan following. Almost two years after, it is claimed that a new season of the show starring Hwang In Youp, Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young could return with a new season. However, it is important to note that there has been no confirmation about the claims.

Rumours of the K-drama returning for another season sparked when a video was posted on TikTok by @kdrama_flex alleging that season two was ‘confirmed’. The video went viral, and fans went crazy with the idea of a different ending. Also, the timing of the news perfectly aligned with the ending of the webtoon on which it was based.

True Beauty was adapted from a webtoon named Yaongyi, and the series ended way before the comic. However, it gave a wholesome ending with proper credit to the original work. Now that the webtoon is also finished, fans think that the news of a new season may actually be true and will be on air soon. That said, nothing has been confirmed yet.

The account that posted the video used a screenshot of the video taken from the YouTube Channel of Kdrama Flex. It claimed to be the trailer for the second season, but the video is simply a summary of the first season. Moreover, there is no release date mentioned in the viral video.

Despite the baseless rumours, fans are going crazy over the possibility and have also shared their views on social media. Also, Han Seo Jun and Lim Joo Kyung shippers are hoping that they will reunite in the alleged season 2.

Check their reactions:

WE WANT A #Truebeautys2 TRUE BEAUTY SEASON 2 WHERE JUGYEONG ENDS UP WITH #seojun YALL !— ダリア ♡ (@ugotmebish) July 4, 2023

I stalked Hwang In Youp's ig posts and probably every single one had the comment related to tb like “Okey dokey yo! is that true? yes!” “team Han Seojun” “Missing your Han Seojun era” “Waiting for True Beauty Season 2” ohmygahd my baby! ❤️ #황인엽— eunice (@kopinyoup) June 18, 2023

True beauty season 2 confirmed — pettydee (@ms_ifee) July 6, 2023

The hit drama True Beauty became a global fan favourite when it was released in 2020 and left fans divided with its ending. The star cast includes prominent celebrities from the Korean Entertainment industry like Hwang In Youp, Cha Eunwoo, Moon Ga Young, and Park Yoo Na.