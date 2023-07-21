What Inspired Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha? Writer Reveals Interesting Details

Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is currently garnering appreciation for its stellar performances and story writing. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film recently also entered Rs 100-crore club. In a recent interview, the film’s writer, Karan Shrikant Sharma opened up about how this love story is inspired by his parents’ relationship and his father’s habit of snoring too loud.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Karan said, “I have always been amused by the fact that how my mom sleeps so peacefully next to my dad, who has a snoring issue (laughs). I can’t sleep next to my dad, so I would always ask her, ‘How do you not get disturbed?!’ and she would tell me, ‘I don’t even hear it!’"

“For me, it showed compatibility, romance and is so endearing. I thought it is an interesting story to tell, but obviously, you can’t make it only about that. So I started penning down my thoughts, why does this girl not want to sleep next to this boy and from there it took me to different areas, and I figured out who these two characters were. But the genesis was snoring," he added.

Explaining to the plot twist and the film’s last shot, Karan said, “The last shot of the film is about both of them sleeping comfortably next to each other. We treated it as a red herring, ‘Is it snoring? Why doesn’t she want to sleep next to him? Is it something else?’ But the germ of the idea began there– the snoring."

Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, was released in theatres on June 29. The story revolves around a goofy boy who wants to marry a girl that is out of his league. While the first half of the film is a typical commercial Bollywood romance, the second half takes a turn and reveals what the story is truly about.