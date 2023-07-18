What Is KGF Star Yash's Special Connection With His Film Moggina Manasu?

Kannada star Yash has become one of the most popular actors in India. He has become a national icon following the success of his superhit franchise, KGF. Both films were huge hits at the box office and gave him immense recognition across the country. People seem to be crazy about him across the country and he enjoys a massive fan following. Yash has had an interesting journey in the Kannada film industry. He made his debut in 2008 with the film Jambada Hudugi. But, he rose to prominence with his second film. July 18, is a special day for the KGF actor. He considers it one of the most important days of his life as well.

On July 18, 2008, Yash’s second film, Moggina Manasu, was released in theatres. The film was directed by Shashank and starred Shubha Punja and Radhika Pandit in the lead roles. The project had Yash in a supporting role, but the film played a crucial role in shaping his career. It was critical as well as a commercial success and ran for 100 days at the theatre. Radhika Pandit and Yash grew closer while shooting the film. They both knew each other before, but the love between the duo started blossoming on the sets of the film. Even the film was based on the concept of immortal love.

As Radhika and Yash found love in each other, the couple tied the knot in 2016. They are blessed with two beautiful daughters.

Moggina Manasu was an important film for all the actors in the film. The credit belongs to the director Shubh Punja for bringing out the best in every actor. Shubha Punja had done many films before Moggina Manasu, but this film gave her immense popularity in the Kannada industry. All the actors’ performances were well received, and Radhika Pandit even got a Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

There have been speculations that Yash will be seen reprising his iconic role of Rocky from KGF for Prabhas’ upcoming film, Salaar. According to reports, Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel, who directed the KGF franchise as well. But there has been no official announcement by the makers.