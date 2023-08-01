What Is Park Seo Joon's 'Ideal Type'? Actor Reveals Amid Dating Rumours With YouTuber Xooos

After remaining in the headlines for his dating rumours with YouTuber Xooos aka Hong Soo Yeon, South Korean star Park Seo Joon has finally revealed what he looks like while choosing a partner. The actor, who is currently busy on the promotional spree of his upcoming action-adventure Concrete Utopia, got candid about his “ideal type” partner. In his conversation with Wikitree, the Parasite actor stated that “conversation” is the foremost thing that he looks for in a person. Well, this is not all. Seo Joon is also attracted to women who can empathise with others. Explaining the same, Seo Joon claimed that this attitude attracts him, as he himself finds it hard to empathise with a person who is going through a hard time.

The Korean media company Koreaboo quoted Park Seo Joon as saying, “Conversation is important. I think it’s called, having a heart that’s able to empathize. Without having peace of mind, I think empathizing with others would be difficult. These things are most important to me.”

It must be noted that this comes more than a month after dating rumours of Seo Joon and YouTuber Xooos aka Hong Soo Yeon set the internet ablaze. The news came to light when a source confirmed the reports and claimed that Seo Joon also made the YouTuber meet his best friend. The reports claimed the insider stated that the two have even gone on dates and share common hobbies. Soon after his dating rumours took the internet by storm, Park Seo Joon addressed the same.

Without agreeing or denying the claims, the actor confessed that he “feels greatly burdened” about opening up on his personal life. Park Seo Joon said at a press conference, “I heard that there was such news belatedly as there is a project I’m currently filming now. The first thought I had was, ‘A lot of people are interested in me.’”

He added, “I’m grateful for the attention, but in my case, I tend to feel greatly burdened by opening up my private life [to the public], and since this is a personal matter, I think it will be difficult for me to particularly comment.”

Talking about Concrete Utopia, Tae-hwa Eom’s directorial boasts an ensemble cast. Apart from Park Seo Joon, it also features Lee Byung-hun, Park Bo-young, Kim Sun-young and Park Ji-hu among others. The movie, which is expected to release on August 9, revolves around the struggle of survivors from a massive earthquake in Seoul.