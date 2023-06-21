What Is Ramanand Sagar's Real Name And How Is He Related To Vidhu Vinod Chopra?

Ramayan is one of the most popular and loved mythological TV shows that first aired in 1987 on DD National. It starred Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri, and Dara Singh among many others. Directed by Ramanand Sagar, the series received appreciation from the audience and even grabbed the spotlight. It was aired on DD National during the Covid-19 lockdown as well.

Ramanand Sagar was a gold medalist in Sanskrit and Persian languages. Apart from his magnum opus TV show, he has also been an editor of Daily Milap. Throughout his career, he has written many short stories, novels, poems and plays. He is also a recipient of the prestigious award, Padma Bhushan for his contribution to his craft. His professional front has received a lot of media attention on many occasions, but many may not know his connection to Bollywood producer-writer-director, Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Ramanand Sagar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s familial relations are one of the lesser-known facts. They are half-brothers and have an age gap of about 35 years. Ramanand Sagar’s name was Chandramouli Chopra before his maternal grandmother changed his name. After his mother died, his father tied the nuptial knot to Shanti Devi Chopra, who is Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s mother. Reportedly, the Ramayana director used to treat his half-brother like his own son owing to the huge age gap.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is married to an Indian author, journalist and film critic- Anupama Chopra. The couple have two children- a daughter named Zuni Chopra who is an author and a son Agni Dev Chopra an aspiring cricketer. Vidhu Vinod Chopra is known for his movies like 3 Idiots, Munnabhai M.B.B.S, P.K, Sanju, Parineeta, 1942: A love story and Shikara to name a few.

Recently, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-fronted Adipurush was released and has received major flak due to its dialogues and VFX. Many drew comparisons to Ramanand Sagar’s way-ahead-of-time TV show. Amidst this controversy, in a recent interview, his son Prem Sagar critiqued the scriptwriter, Manoj Muntashir, and wondered how he could conceive such dialogues. He said that maybe the writer misjudged thinking the younger generation would like it. He also said that the makers should not say that Adipurush is based on Valmiki’s Ramayan. He claimed that the audience watches Ramayan with devotion and the makers cannot hurt their sentiments.