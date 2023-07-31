What Is The Most And Least Expensive Thing In Ram Charan's Wardrobe

Ram Charan, known for his exceptional acting prowess and charismatic presence on the big screen, recently opened up about his minimalistic approach to fashion and his disinterest in the sneaker craze that has taken the world by storm. In a recent chat with Tanmay Bhat on Meesho’s YouTube channel ‘Style Mein Rehne Ka’, the actor shared some insights into his wardrobe choices, shedding light on both the least and most expensive items he holds.

When asked about the cheapest item in his wardrobe, Ram Charan humbly admitted, “It’s my ‘Charki banyan’. No, No, I do have a jockey banyan!" Later, when Tanmay inquired about the most expensive possession in his wardrobe, the actor revealed, “It is my watch. I don’t spend much on clothes."

However, what truly caught the attention of fans was the question of whether Ram Charan is a sneaker enthusiast, given the widespread fascination around it, especially among the younger generation. Ram Charan said “It’s just a topic that you want to see and hear when you are sitting with your nephews and niece. They will say, ‘Charan mama you saw that, that’s the new sneakers! How much is it? 50 thousand, five thousand!’ I said forget yaar, 500 dollars and I will think about it, not (spending) more than 250 dollars!” He added, “You’re wearing them on your feet. I can’t spend so much."

In response to a question about his approach to sorting online filters by price, Ram Charan candidly revealed his preference for starting from the low-price range and gradually moving to higher prices. He explained that he diligently begins from the lowest price and, if needed, proceeds to the subsequent pages until he finds what he is looking for. However, he never sets the filter to display items from high to low prices.

Earlier this year, Ram Charan, along with Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli, celebrated the success of RRR winning an Oscar for Best Original Song. After the joyous occasion, the actor has now resumed work and is currently busy shooting for Shankar’s directorial venture, Game Changer, where he will be sharing the screen with Kiara Advani.