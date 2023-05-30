What Jennifer Winget Said About Her Divorce From Karan Singh Grover

Popular television actress Jennifer Winget is an independent woman living her life on her terms. She worked as a child artist in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya when she was only 12 years old. Jennifer has proven her acting chops in several daily soaps over the years, including Dill Mill Gayye, Beyhadh, Kahin Toh Hoga, and Bepannaah, among others. The actress has carved a special place in the hearts of the public.

The actress married Karan Singh Grover in 2012 after they met on the sets of their show, Dill Mill Gayye, and fell head over heels for each other. They decided to part ways after two years of marriage bliss. Jennifer has been linked to a number of her co-stars since her divorce from Karan, but the actress has always stated that she is single and enjoying the best phase of her life.

Jennifer Winget opened up about her divorce from her ex-husband, Karan Singh Grover, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, saying it was no one’s fault because neither of them was ready to enter that stage of life at the time. She went on to say that whatever occurred, she and Karan are both content with their current lives. Jennifer stated the following when discussing the subject:

“I believe we were both unprepared. It wasn’t just him (Karan Singh Grover) or myself; we weren’t both ready to take that move. We had been friends for so long. We were like a house on fire every time we met. But I think it was an unfortunate timing I guess."

Over the years, she has gotten a lot of accolades for her acting ability. She has also appeared in several online series and music videos. The actress has also appeared in the popular kid’s show Shaka Laka Boom Boom in 2002. Jennifer’s most recent appearance was in Season 2 of the Voot Select online series CODE M.