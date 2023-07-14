What Jhumka: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Race To Catch The Beat, Are Surprised By Karan Johar; Watch

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has dropped a new song titled What Jhumka and it is a nod to the iconic song Jhoomka Gira Re sung by Asha Bhosle. The new song takes place at a signature Dharma film colourful and vibrant background set and it brings back Arijit Singh yet again. This time, he is singing the song with Jonita Gandhi.

In a fresh promotional video, Alia Bhatt aka Rani, and Ranveer Singh aka Rocky, can be seen dancing together to the beats of What Jhumka. They sport matching sweatshirts, with Alia wearing a blue one paired with blue shorts and Ranveer sporting a pink one with multicoloured trousers. The video features them rushing out of their car, entering an elevator and heading straight to the Dharma office, where their dance routine is interrupted by none other than the director of the movie, Karan Johar.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Katha, which is set to hit theatres on July 28th. The trailer for the movie has already been released, and its hit song, Tum Kya Mile, has crossed 44 million views on YouTube. Both the trailer and the song have made fans expect KJo to finally bring back the magic of Dharma and treat them with the original Bollywood flavour.

Apart from the leads, the film also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers. The film’s album is composed by Pritam. Rocky Aur Rani KIi Prem Kahani is co-produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions.