What Kalki Koechlin Misses From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Sets: Ranbir Kapoor's Pranks

Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has completed a decade of its release. A massive hit at the box office, the film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur has achieved cult status over the years. To mark the special, Kalki, who played the character of Aditi in the film, took a trip down memory lane, sharing a nostalgic BTS video on Instagram.

The video features Ayan talking about the importance of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s importance in his life. “Almost everything that I experienced as a 20-year-old to almost 30 is packed into this film," he said.

In the captions, the actress reflected on how much the film and team contributed to the learning process. She fondly recalled Deepika Padukone’s patience in teaching dance and Ranbir Kapoor’s mischievous pranks that never failed to make them laugh.

“How we’ve all grown and learnt since then and yet some things I can’t imagine any different, like Deepika Padukone will always be teaching us a dance step we can’t follow, Adi will always be our big Lebowski, Ranbir will always play a prank that makes us squeal and Ayan Mukerji will always ask us uncomfortably personal questions that lead to the best conversations. Loved the memories we collected here, happy 10 years guys,” Kalki wrote.

Ayan Mukerji also expressed his joy and gratitude for the film’s success in a heartfelt note posted on Instagram. He described the experience of making the movie as one of the greatest joys of his life, highlighting the special place it holds in his heart.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani revolved around the life of four friends who go on a trekking trip together before going on different paths in life and eventually coming together years later.

Talking about the film, Ranbir Kapoor had previously said that Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel. Ranbir revealed that there was also a story in find for the second part but director Ayan Mukerji got occupied with other projects. “Ayan also had a very nice story, I remember, but then he went into this Brahmastra journey. But, never say never. He might make it after a couple of years,” Ranbir shared.a