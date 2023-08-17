What Karthik Subbaraj Said About Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran Post Its OTT Release

Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran has been receiving a largely favourable response on OTT in addition to being a huge box office success. The superhero film directed by Madonne Ashwin started streaming on Amazon Prime on August 11 and since then many celebrities have poured in their share of praise for the film. Famous director Karthik Subbaraj is the most recent figure to express his fondness for the movie. Karthik posted a brief message on his X account, formerly Twitter, praising Maveeran as a well-written and professionally made movie.

Maaveeran is a superhero film with the politics of displacing slum dwellers of their homes with false promises of better living conditions as the backdrop. According to Karthik Subbaraj, the director has captured the politics of displacement very well in the movie and highlighted it in the best way possible. He called the fantasy part fun and the realistic parts hard-hitting and congratulated the entire team for making a really good movie

Just saw #Maaveeran … A well written & made Fantasy film about the Politics of People Displacement 👌👌Fantasy part was Fun & the Politics is Hard hitting….. நீ தங்குவியா இந்த வூட்டுல? 🔥Well done @madonneashwin @Siva_Kartikeyan @iamarunvishwa and whole team…. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/YpdGEG2Ohg — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) August 16, 2023

Madonne Ashwin had previously directed the highly acclaimed Mandela, which had Yogi Babu playing the lead role for the first time. Even Mandela was based on hard-hitting and pressing issues and was a social satire on how a shunned lower caste man in a village becomes a man of great importance all of a sudden when his vote will decide which faction will come to power in the local body elections. The movie won several awards as well as accolades and Madonne has hit the bull’s eye again with his second directorial Maaveeran. Madonne had earlier, in 2012, made a short film titled Dharmam.

Additionally, Aditi Shankar, Saritha, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, and Sunil appear in Maaveeran. Maaveeran, produced by Shanthi Talkies, features editing by Philomin Raj and Vidhu Ayyanna’s cinematography in addition to Bharath Shankar’s soundtrack. The movie gave Sivakarthikeyan a much-needed hit after the dismal performance of his last film Prince. Maaveeran made a collection of Rs 89 crore against a Rs 35 crore budget and was declared a commercial hit.