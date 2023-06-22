What Kiran Mane's Grandmother Said About Being Friends With Ashok Saraf And Nilu Phule

Bigg Boss Marathi fame Kiran Mane recently shared a picture with his grandmother and a fond memory of hers. In the photo, Kiran Mane is seen hugging her grandma. Sharing the photo on his official Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “Kiraan, make friends with that Ashok Saraf, but it doesn’t apply to Nilu Phule. When she learned that Nilu Phule had come to my house in Satarya, my grandmother was frightened. She thought her grandson was spoiled! She thought whatever happened in the movie was real. No matter how much I explain, I won’t convince her."

“We called Grandma ‘Aunt’ Aichi. She loved all her grandchildren. When I was a child, she used to pamper us very much. I would watch her stay uninterrupted from morning to evening and would also sit with us at night chatting until we fell asleep."

The actor added, “When we left after our summer vacation, my uncle would prepare the bullock cart. When the bullock cart went out of the stand, tears started flowing from my grandmother’s eyes. We would wave our hands, doing Tata, and she used to look at us until the cart was out of sight.

" It’s been almost nine years since she left us. I was shattered and numb when I heard the news. I cried deeply, knowing that I would not be able to go to my grandmother’s funeral. I last saw her when she was sixty-seven years old, and she was always full of enthusiasm."

Take a look at the post:

Seeing the adorable post, fans showered red heart emojis in the comment box.

Kiran Mane was recently seen in the historical action drama film Ravrambha. The movie was written and directed by Pratap Gangavane and Anup Ashok Jagdale, respectively. It also featured Mir Sarwar, Ashok Samarth, and Santosh Juvekar in pivotal roles. The movie revolved around Raav, a brave soldier who also serves as the personal bodyguard of Maratha Army Commander-in-Chief Prataprao Gujar. Rambha is his childhood love, and when she is kidnapped, Raav saves her with his valour.