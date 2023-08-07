What Kshitee Jog's Husband Said About Her Performance In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Kshitee Jog, an acclaimed Indian television actress, is currently garnering praise for her stellar performance in the box office hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar.

In the film, Kshitee Jog portrays the character of Poonam Randhawa, Ranveer Singh’s mother. Her natural and captivating acting has earned admiration from fellow artists and her fans alike. In a recent interview, she shared her audition experience, admitting that she had a feeling she wouldn’t crack it. However, to her surprise, after the audition, Karan Johar, the director, swiftly confirmed her for the role, stating, “We are done, and we are doing, and it is final." The news took some time to sink in, as Kshitee couldn’t believe she had actually secured the part.

Having previously played the role of a mother in television shows, Kshitee was comfortable with her character in the movie. She enjoyed working with the director and the talented ensemble of actors in this big-budget production. Working on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani proved to be an extraordinary experience for her, as she got the opportunity to share the screen with superstars from different generations in the film industry, creating a dream team to work with.

Her husband, Hemant Dhome, proudly appreciated Kshitee’s role in the movie with a special post, sharing the journey from the moment she received the call from Karan Johar until the film’s release in theatres. He expressed deep admiration for her hard work and dedication as an actress.

Kshitee Jog began her career with the famous television show Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai which opened doors for her entry into the movie industry with the film Saha September in 2005.

On the television front, she was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 3 and her upcoming show Baatein Kuch Ankahee S is also set to air on TV. Her last Marathi project Pawankhind performed exceptionally well at the box office, collecting Rs 43 crore worldwide. Presently, she is basking in the appreciation and love from everyone around her for her perfectly executed role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.