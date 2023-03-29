The world may be crazy about lead actors and actresses in films but the truth remains that character actors have much to contribute to the success of films as does the lead. There have many instances where supporting artists outshone even the leading actor in films. This was something that came naturally to famous character artist Mukri, whose sheer brilliance on screen endeared him to an entire generation of actors. A close aide of the legendary Dilip Kumar, there was a time when Dilip Kumar refused to sign a film if Mukri was not a part of it. Born in a Konkani Muslim family, Mukri’s full name was Mohammad Umar Mukri.

He was a classmate of Dilip Kumar and they grew up together. Before joining films, Mukri was a professional Qazi. His cinematic career was concurrent with Dilip Kumar’s. They made their screen début together in the Bombay Talkies movie Pratima, which marked actor P. Jairaj’s directorial debut.

With his toothless smile, short stature, and impeccable comic timing, Mukri entertained audiences in more than 600 films over more than six decades in Indian cinema. This is a feat that even stars like Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan could not match. Mukri has worked with almost every big star in his acting journey. His character of Nathhlal in Sharabi alongside Amitabh Bachchan was extremely popular.

In addition to this, Mukri’s contributions to the films, Naseeb, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Laawaris, Mahan, Coolie, and Amar Akbar Anthony won’t be easily forgotten. He was Amitabh Bachchan’s favourite co-star. who worked with him in ten movies. In addition to Dilip Kumar and Amitabh, Mukri also collaborated with actors Sunil Dutt, Raj Kapoor, Devanand, Sanjeev Kumar, and Pran.

In the 90s, Mukri limited his movie roles as he did not like the shift in the techniques of comedy.

At the age of 78, Mukri died in Bombay on September 4, 2000, at Lilavati Hospital from a heart attack and kidney failure.

