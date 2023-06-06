What Made Actress Sunaina Work In A South Film

Actress Sunaina will be seen in her next, titled Regina, which will hit the cinemas on June 23. Recently, the film’s song, and trailer were launched in Chennai. Sunaina, writer Bhava Chelladurai, director Venkat Prabhu, and others were among those who attended.

Sunaina plays the lead part in the film, which emphasises the heroine. “I come from a Hindi-speaking family," she added on the occasion. Simultaneously, she had never seen South Indian movies as a child. She mentioned how superstar Rajnikanth acted as her inspiration. “I was watching Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi. I decided to act in South Indian cinema only after watching the film”.

Venkat Prabhu, who was a special guest at the event and released the teaser and songs, said Satish, the film’s producer and music director, was a long-time friend of his father Gangai Amaran, and he was astounded at his desire. Sunaina, the actress, danced on stage with the actors who had danced in the film at the end of the show.

Sunaina also requested the audience to come to the theatres and support her, stating that the film is fantastic and that the audience will love watching it.