What Raj B Shetty Said In His Appreciation Note For Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare’s Team

The recently-released Kannada movie Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is receiving a positive response from the audience. This campus comedy-drama movie is equipped with funny dialogues and shocking twists. Now, adding to the list of optimistic reviews, actor-director Raj B Shetty penned down a gratitude note for the makers of this film. He appreciated the film’s director Nithin Krishnamurthy’s approach to cinema and thanked him for dispelling the notion that superstars are the essential element for inviting Kannada audiences to theatres. He uploaded the letter on Instagram. In the note, Raj B Shetty appreciated the team of Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare for presenting a funny story with a well-written narrative.

He mentioned in his note: “We used to believe that there is frustration among people as there is a lack of Kannada audience for whom we can release Kannada movies in theatres. I am very happy that our trust proved to be false for the first time.”

Raj B Shetty also thanked the makers for efficiently eliminating the notion of the availability of superstars to bring the audience into theatres. Later, he appreciated the concept of the movie and admired the courage of the makers to present such a movie. He called such films a necessity for the development of cinema. “Dreams should not fear capital, dreams should not have burden of ready formulas, dreams should not be like a business” added Raj B Shetty in his post.

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is a film by newcomers, which revolves around boys on a college campus who are jolted by the death of their hostel’s warden. The lead cast of the movie includes Manjunath Naik, Prajwal BP, Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa, and Tejas. The film is presented by Kirik Party fame Rakshit Shetty under the banner of Paramvah Studios.

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare landed in controversy a few days ago after actress Ramya slapped a court case against the film’s team for the “unauthorised use of her video clips” in the trailer and movie. Things, however, worked in favour of the makers after a commercial court in Bengaluru allowed the producers to release the film on its designated date without any cuts.