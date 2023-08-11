What Rajinikanth's Jailer Tells Fans About Giving Up Alcohol

The much-awaited Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer stormed into theatres on August 10 and has swiftly secured a place in the hearts of audiences, receiving praise and positive feedback. Crafted by the talented writer-director Nelson, the film has already made an astounding mark by amassing a reported global collection of over Rs 72 crores. This remarkable feat makes Jailer the highest-grossing Tamil film debut of 2023.

True to the Rajinikanth phenomenon, Jailer enjoyed a phenomenal international debut, particularly in the USA. The film’s global box office earnings received an early boost, with the USA contributing an impressive Rs 11 crores on its first day. While the second-day collections are expected to be slightly lower, the film’s trajectory remains upward as it approaches the weekend.

IF THERE WAS NO ALCOHOL, I WOULD HAVE SERVED THE SOCIETY 👏👏Alcoholism is the biggest mistake I have made in life. I am not saying to avoid it totally. Have alcohol when you have fun. Don’t drink regularly. It will spoil the health & happiness. - Superstar Rajinikanth — Venkatramanan (@VenkatRamanan_) July 28, 2023

The launch of Jailer was nothing short of grandeur in Madurai, where it made its debut across a network of 28 theatres. The fervour of Rajinikanth’s fans was evident as they marked the occasion with festive activities, including cake-cutting ceremonies, dancing, and drumming. In Palangantham, a part of the Madurai district, fans celebrated by taking a pledge to abstain from alcohol, inspired by their idol’s candid remarks about his battle with alcoholism.

Rajinikanth openly shared his regret about battling alcoholism, acknowledging that it held him back from achieving his full potential and making a more profound impact on society. Addressing his fans, he emphasized the importance of moderation, saying, “It’s okay to have alcohol during special times, but avoid making it a regular habit. Regular drinking can negatively impact your health and overall happiness."

The film Jailer presents a unique blend of black comedy and action, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, and others in pivotal roles. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the story revolves around a retired cop seeking vengeance for his son’s demise. The film’s musical score is composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, while the cinematography is skillfully handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan.