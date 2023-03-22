Tamil producer Ravinder Chandrasekaran and actress Mahalakshmi seems to be in seventh heaven after getting hitched last year in September. Their social media accounts are filled with lovey-dovey pictures. Soon after their wedding, both Mahalakshmi and Ravinder came under the radar of trolls. Many passed hurtful comments on the duo. While some claimed that the Tamil actress married for money, Ravinder also faced harsh criticism for his weight and appearance. Undeterred by the derogatory remarks, Ravinder and Mahalakshmi clapped back at the trolls, by continuing with their PDAs on the Internet, shelling out major couple goals.

On March 21, Mahalakshmi turned a year older, celebrating her 33rd birthday. Ravinder left no stone unturned to make his beloved wife’s b’day extra special. On the occasion, the Tamil producer surprised Mahalakshmi with a beautiful room decoration, showering her with multiple presents. Ravinder shared glimpses of the birthday celebration on Instagram. He also penned a lovely note for the Munnarivan actress.

An excerpt of the loosely-translated version of what he wrote was, “Birthday… Yes. Today is my wife, Mahalakshmi’s birthday. In life, if something happens as per our wish, it is called luck. That luck is my Mahalakshmi. We will love many people in our life. It is not necessary that they have to love us. While some love us too much. When I saw something like that in my eyes, I felt like marrying you.”

The picture collage captured Mahalakshmi, dressed in a red, polka-dotted gown. Ravinder donned a yellow-hued kurta. The picture also offered a sneak peek of the delicious-looking chocolate and cream-filled cake. The couple looked at each other affectionately while feeding the birthday cake to one another. Ravinder’s caption also indicated that he gifted Mahalakshmi jasmine flowers, calling her to be his most cherished person.

Mahalakshmi was quick to express her heartfelt gratitude to Ravinder in the comments. Lovingly calling Ravinder Ammu, Mahalakshmi wrote, “I have everything Ammu… you know what, this flower is something most precious to me because you can gift anything to anybody but only a husband can gift a flower to his wife… I am very happy… most of all, you are a gift from God… Love you my Ammu.”

Earlier, Ravinder and Mahalakshmi observed their 6-month marriage anniversary on March 1 this year. On their special day, the celebrity pair shared a beautiful illustration of themselves on Instagram in a conjoined post. “6th month anniversary. Mahalakshmi - meaning of life and making my life happy and kind. Mrs Ravi - my world,” wrote Ravindar, admiring his ladylove.

