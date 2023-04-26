WHAT! Saif Ali Khan To Skip Adipurush Promotions? Here's Why

Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush. In the film, he will be playing the role of Ravana. While everyone is now eagerly waiting for the movie, it has now been reported that Saif might not promote it. As reported by E-Times, Saif Ali Khan will skip Adipurush promotions because he will be off for his annual vacation with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Meanwhile, the entertainment portal also claims that Adipurush promotions will more-or-less focus ‘entirely on Prabhas’. “The promotions are being planned at a lowkey level and they will center almost entirely on Prabhas who plays the central character inspired by Rama. Prabhas has given dates for promotion in May,” an insider said.

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. It is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti will play Janaki. On the other hand, Saif will be seen as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana in the film.

When the trailer of the film was released last year, it left a number of fans disappointed. They expressed that the VFX of the movie are ‘ugly’ and ‘disappointing’. However, earlier this year, the film’s editor Ashish Mhatre reacted to the backlash and revealed the team was also ‘shocked’ due to criticism. Asked if the team made any changes to the film’s VFX after the backlash, Ashish shared that no major changes have been made.

Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. The film will be released on June 16, 2023.

