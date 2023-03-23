Samyuktha Menon and Sai Dharam Tej are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming film Virupaksha, which is slated to release on April 21. On the occasion of the Ugadi festival, the producers recently unveiled a festive special poster of this film. Cine buffs loved the poster and Sai Dharam Tej’s intense expressions as well, but they were surprised to not find Samyuktha in it. Samyuktha also took objection to her absence and tweeted about it. She tweeted that she was disappointed with the absence of her character poster by the SVCC (Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra) official. According to her, she was promised her character poster would be released during the Ugadi festival. Samyuktha wrote that she has cherished her journey of working with the Virupaksha team, and she also feels humbled by working with such amazing actors and technicians. But, this irresponsible act on the part of SVCC is disappointing, she noted.

Before I express my disappointment, My journey with #Virupaksha is something I have cherished always and humbled at the opportunity to work with such amazing actors and technicians .@SVCCofficial why so irresponsible🤨 I was promised that my character poster will be released on…— Samyuktha (@iamsamyuktha_) March 22, 2023

Production house SVCC also immediately reverted to her concern and tweeted, “Our Sincere Apologies. Please give us some time to fix this.”

Our Sincere Apologies.Please give us some time to fix this.— SVCC (@SVCCofficial) March 22, 2023

Samyuktha’s followers were also disgruntled with this act. One of the fans tweeted that SVCC should immediately address her concerns. According to the fan, despite the production house has asked for some time, he feels that it will be extended further.

U said some timeBut I am thinking that some time may go into some days Behave guys , even after she posted directly, try to give what she needed— mass abbai! (@half_masaladosa) March 22, 2023

Some social media users felt that there was more to this matter. According to them, it may seem like a dispute, but it was just a publicity stunt for Virupaksha. Some also opined that a delay in Samyuktha’s character poster release was due to the importance of her role.

Producers must have felt that it is not the right time to unveil her character, which could be an important aspect of Virupaksha. These are mere speculations and no one has any credible reports to substantiate their opinions.

Directed by Karthik Dandu, Virupaksha will hit the theatres on April 21 in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages.

Read all the Latest Movies News here