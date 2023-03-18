SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been receiving an overwhelming response from around the world ever since its release. Recently, the film also created history at the Oscars 2023 as Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award. However, do you know that Rajamouli and his team were not given free tickets to attend the prestigious 95th Academy Awards?

As reported by Economic Times, only Naatu Naatu composer and lyricist, MM Keeravani and Chandrabose and their respective wives were given free entry to the Oscars. However, SS Rajamouli and the rest of his team members had to pay a fee to witness the historic moment live. Therefore, it is said that Rajamouli purchased tickets for himself and for other of his team members. This ticket was worth $25,000 per person which is close to Rs 20.6 lakh.

While SS Rajamouli was joined by his wife Rama Rajamouli, his son Karthikeya and daughter-in-law also attended the event. The film’s lead actors, Ram Charan and NTR Jr also attended the show with their respective wives.

Earlier, the Academy was also criticised by some for giving last-row seats to SS Rajamouli and his team. After a video of them sitting near the exit surfaced online, netizens expressed disappointment and called it a disgrace.

Meanwhile, SS Rajaouli is now back in India. He and MM Keeravani received a warm welcome on Friday, March 17 at the Hyderabad airport. The award-winning filmmaker and music composer were welcomed by a wave of fans at the airport. The two were also quizzed by the media about their feelings after bringing the prestigious award home. However, they avoided saying anything and Rajamouli simply showed a thumbs-up gesture to the camera.

Released last year on March 24, RRR has undoubtedly become a global hit. Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. It earned over Rs 1000 crores at the box office.

