Veteran playback singer LR Eswari, who has sung several songs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English, is in the headlines these days. The 83-year-old singer has commented on the item songs being made in films these days. In an interview, LR Eswari criticised Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava song from the film Pushpa: The Rise. “I don’t like the songs that are coming now. Recently, I listened to the song Oo Solriya Oo Oo Solriya (Tamil version of Oo Antava song). Is that all a song? It was the same from start to finish. What do singers know? They sing as told," Eswari added.

As per a Filmi Beat report, the veteran singer added, “Had I sung the song, the range of it would’ve changed entirely. I didn’t like the song. What would the new coming children (singers) know? Music directors had to look into it and make them sing perfectly."

The singer, who was awarded the Kalaimamani award by the Tamil Nadu government, further added, “The old days were different. There was a reason why our songs remained classics and remarkable even to date."

For those who do not know, the Oo Antava song from the film Pusha was one of the most popular tracks in 2022. Its popularity can be deciphered from the fact that on YouTube, the official version of the song has 344 million views so far and the count is still increasing.

The song was sung by Indravathi Chauhan and the lyrics were penned down by Chandrabose. The music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Samantha and Allu Arjun grooved to the peppy steps of the song choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Recently, Pushpa actor Allu Arjun grooved to the Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava song in Hyderabad when he joined DJ Martin Garrix on stage during a show. The videos of the same went viral on social media. Take a look at one of the videos:

Allu Arjun himself also shared the videos on his Instagram stories.

