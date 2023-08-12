What Vijay Deverakonda Said About Malayalam Cinema At Kushi's Trailer Launch

Vijay Deverakonda works in the Telugu film industry and is known for his performances in films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Liger, Yevade Subramanyam, and many more. He is currently packing up his upcoming film, Kushi. On August 9, in Hyderabad, the cast, including Vijay, for the launch of his film’s trailer. While attending the event, he spoke about the Malayalam film industry.

Vijay stated, “We all love Malayalam movies, and I wonder how they are so good and the performances are so good."

“I am waiting for new upcoming Malayalam films, and I know the trailer of King of Kotha’s Trailing is also releasing today, and I am looking forward to seeing it," he said.

On the other hand, the Kushi trailer received 15 million views on YouTube after its launch. The film will be released on September 1. This is the second film after Mahanadi in which Samantha and Vijay will be seen together.

Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and written by Rajendra Sapre, the music will be given by Hesham Abdul Wahab; the film is edited by Prawin Pudi and the cinematography is by G. Murali Vardhan.

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in his upcoming films VD 12, VD 13, and two others that are untitled. Due to his remarkable performance, he has received several recognitions and awards. He also founded a non-profit organisation named The Deverakonda Foundation in 2019 to extend support to provide training and employment to the youth of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

On the other hand, during the interview, the actor was also asked about his marriage plans. He stated that nowadays he enjoys conversations about marriage plans, unlike before. Now that he also attends his friend’s marriage ceremonies and talks through the issues related to marriage, he is enjoying this phase of his life when he is viewing both sides of marriage. Following this, he also stated that he is looking for a partner but is not ready to marry someone right away.

Kushi will mark Vijay’s return to romantic films, and the audience is excited to see him as a romantic hero again. Before this, he was experimenting with other genres as he believed that he had lost his faith in love stories, but he is now accepting and learning things regularly.