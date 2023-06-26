What We Know About Prabhas-starrer Raja Deluxe

Telugu star Prabhas has been in the headlines recently for his recent release Adipurush. The movie, directed by Om Raut, also starred Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon opposite him. However, the film was received poorly by the audience because of shoddy VFX and cringe dialogue. But the actor is in the spotlight again for a different reason.

After the Baahubali franchise and Adipurush’s pan-India release, Prabhas is currently shooting for his upcoming film tentatively named Raja Deluxe. It is reportedly touted to be a horror comedy and is being directed by Maruthi Dasari. The rumour mill is rife with reports that “Royal" and “Ambassador" titles are also being considered. If reports are to be believed, it seems like the word “Royal" will be finalised as the title. However, there’s no confirmation regarding the same.

Reportedly, 20 per cent shoot for the movie has already been completed. The majority part of the filming is to take place in a house and about Rs 6 crore was spent on that set, the reports added. Raja Deluxe may see Prabhas in a different role than his larger-than-life action-hero character.

The film will also star Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar. There are also reports that ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma will be seen in a cameo role in the film. But the reports have yet not been confirmed.

As per unconfirmed reports, Prabhas’ strategy for Raja Deluxe is to avoid exceeding the budget of the movie and instead focus on generating maximum profits. Hence, he will allegedly not charge remuneration as salary. Instead, he will be taking a share in the profits of the movie.

Maruthi Dasari is known for making good-budget entertainers and has previously delivered a box office hit like Bhale Bhale Magadivoy. With the help of the Radhe Shyam actor’s move and the director’s experience, the movie might be made well under Rs 100 crore and will mint money from the pre-release and theatrical business.

Apart from this, Prabhas has also completed almost 80 per cent shoot for Nag Ashwin’s Project K. The movie will also star Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone, Nani, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Kamal Haasan and many others.