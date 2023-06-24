What Went Wrong Between Zaheer Khan And Isha Sharvani Who Dated For 8 Years

Bollywood and cricket have shared a long history together. Over the years, there have been several cricketers and actresses who have been involved in love affairs with each other. From Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, there have been various couples who were in a relationship with each other and later got married as well.

However, while there are many couples who tied the knot, others were in a relationship for many years but couldn’t survive the brunt of time. So, let’s look at the love story of cricketer Zaheer Khan and Isha Sharvani, who dated for a long time but later ended their relationship.

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and Isha Sharvani dated each other for about 8 years. According to reports, they met each other in 2005 at a function. After their first meeting, the duo became great friends and eventually started dating. While Zaheer was one of the most important bowlers for India, Isha also started her acting career. She played a prominent role in Kisna: The Warrior Poet and received a great response from the audience for her performance. Reportedly, Isha was often seen cheering for the star cricketer at the stadium.

After dating for a long time, the couple decided to live together and made their relationship official. According to reports, the news of their wedding was also declared. In fact, during the 2011 World Cup, news of their wedding was rife, but destiny had something else in store for them. The couple decided to part ways and end their relationship. This broke the hearts of various fans who were rooting for them to tie the knot. In an interview in 2012, Isha confirmed their split. However, she said that she still considers Zaheer a good friend.

After their split, Zaheer found love again and married Chak De India’s famed Sagarika Ghatge in 2017. Since then, the couple has been going strong and is living a happy life together.

On the other hand, Isha Sharvani has quit acting in films and is a single mother to a son named Luca.