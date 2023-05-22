WHAT! XO Kitty's Min Ho and Yuri aka Sang Heon Lee and Gia Kim Are Real Life Siblings

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise relaesed their spin-off series titled XO Kitty recently on Netflix and it has taken the internet by storm. The series brings back Song Covey’s youngest sister Kitty but this time, she is in South Korea, finding more about her late mother, herself and her love for pen pal, Dae. While the lead actors Choi Min-yeong (who plays Dae) and Anna Cathcart (who plays Kitty) have everyone’s attention, the supporting characters — Min ho aka Lee Sang Heon and Yuri aka Gia Kim are also receiving much love.

There is a growing fandom for the two actors as more and more people tune into the series. While the two stars do not have much of a connection in the series, besides playing classmates, it has now been revealed that the South Korean based stars are actually siblings in real life. Their relationship was confirmed by Choi Min-yeong in a recent interview.

Speaking with Teen Vogue, the Twenty-Five Twenty-One star revealed that the cast found out that they were when they were seated for their first group video call following the cast confirmation. “The way I found out about this started when Anna Cathcart and Sang Heon Lee first contacted me [after I was cast]. While we were talking in a group chat, Lee Sang Heon suddenly asked us ‘I can bring my sister too, right?'" Min-yeong said.

“I was at first confused because while it would be nice to meet my fellow castmates’ family members, I didn’t necessarily want to meet them on my first meeting date with [all cast members]. So I was going to say something, but Sang Heon suddenly said, ‘To be honest, my sister got casted as the role of Yuri.’ So I was shocked," he added.

SPOILER: In the series, Min ho plays Dae’s best friend whereas Yuri and Dae have a fake relationship. As the series progresses, Yuri and Minho grow close to Kitty and the series begins to unfold.