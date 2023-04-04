WHAT! Zendaya Reveals the Most Interesting Thing About Her NMACC Gala Look; Know Here

The internet and the whole nation couldn’t stop gushing over Zendaya’s traditional look at the NMACC launch event. While the red carpet look of the actress had gone viral, a fan recently revealed that the Euphoria actress did her own makeup for the event.

Zendaya was in Mumbai along with boyfriend Tom Holland to attend the opening ceremony of NMACC. The couple set their best fashion foot forward, but what stole hearts was Zendaya’s saree look.

She stunned on the red carpet draping a sequin sparkly saree with heavy embroidered details. Designed by Rahul Mishra, the actress completed her look with dewy make up and well defined eyes. She donned one of her brightest smiles for the paparazzi and posed with elegance and perfection.

A fan revealed on Twitter that she messaged the actor on Instagram and said that she had done her makeup herself for the event. Sharing the screenshot of the chat, the fan wrote, “she did her own make up last night love that’. The screenshot shows the fan’s conversation with the actor on Instagram. She told Zendaya, “You looked absolutely stunning in your saree (red heart emoji) hope you are enjoying your time in India!" The next message says, “Did you do your own makeup? If so - it looks amazing (heart eyes emoji)." Zendaya replied back, “Yes I did." She also shared a smiling face emoji and said thank you to the fan.

she did her own make up last night love that pic.twitter.com/1Sgzm9FiiR— is (@DAYASCHANl) April 2, 2023

This isn’t the first time, Zendaya did her own make up. Earlier, last year during the Oscars, Zendaya had shared on her Instagram Stories, “Every now and then I do my own beat and then I switched up the eye."

Sharing several pics from the night on her Instagram story, Zendaya wrote on one of the stories, “Such a beautiful evening, lucky I got to share with my loved ones (red heart emoji). She also tagged NMACC, Law, designer Rahul and Bulgari for the jewellery. She also shared a photo with her designer Rahul and added, “Thank you @rahulmishra_7 for your stunning creations, it was an honor for us to wear your work yet again (red heart emoji)."

Tom and Zendaya had arrived on Friday afternoon to attend the NMACC launch event. The couple also spent some quality time exploring Mumbai before heading back to the USA.

