When 3 Bollywood Films, Made Decades Apart, Shared The Same Title Baaghi

The Indian film industry is considered the largest in the world, in terms of the number of films produced annually. A sizable portion of these films are from the Hindi industry. It is therefore no surprise that there may be a dearth of film titles to think of, considering the vast amount of movies being made. This is probably why there have often been two different movies sharing the same title but with no connection to each other. Examples include Hera Pheri – one with Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna, and one with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty; Amol Palekar’s Golmaal and Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal; then there’s Aankhein – one which starred Govinda, the other one starring Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. There are many more examples. There is one film title that has been used not twice, but three different times in three separate films. The title is Baaghi. Two were big box office successes, while one tanked without a trace. Let us take a look at these films

Baaghi: A Rebel For Love (1990)

This one starred Salman Khan in the lead. It is one of his first few films and is also famous for introducing Nagma to the world of cinema. Directed by Deepak Shivdasani, the film revolved around women being forced into sex work and prostitution. The film turned out to be an immensely big hit.The song Kaisa Lagta Hai is popular even to this day.

Baaghi (2000)

Ten years after the Salman Khan-starrer Baaghi was released, director Rajesh Kumar Singh made another film named Baaghi — starring Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala in the lead. It was an action drama with the story revolving around a lonely and good-hearted gangster, played by Sanjay Dutt, becoming the protector of a college student played by Inder Kumar. Unfortunately, the movie hardly had any memorable moments and it was also made during Sanjay Dutt’s receding career phase. The film was rejected by the audience.

Baaghi (2016)

After making an impressive debut with Heropanti, Tiger Shroff starred in his second film Baaghi directed by Sabbir Khan. It was a martial arts action movie, which was low on story but was more focused on showing off Tiger Shroff’s athletic abilities. Nevertheless, the high-octane fight scenes and good action choreography caused the film to be a success. Shraddha Kapoor starred opposite Shroff in the film.