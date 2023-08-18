When 34 FIRs Were Registered Against BR Chopra After This 1982 Release

Late filmmaker BR Chopra achieved global recognition through his films and primarily also through one of his iconic TV series, Mahabharata. The indelible mark left by the serial is still etched in the collective memory of common people. It’s also essential to acknowledge that beyond the monumental success of Mahabharata, BR Chopra’s cinematic prowess also extended to the silver screens.

He made movies that amassed remarkable box office numbers. Notably, one of his films tackled a contentious subject, stirring up controversies that led to the display of cautionary posters outside cinemas. Despite these attempts, the film’s impact reverberated resoundingly, sending shockwaves through the box office.

The BR Chopra film that we are talking about is Nikaah, The 1982 film stirred significant controversy after its release. Following the release, 34 FIRs were registered against BR Chopra. However, despite these challenges, the film attracted a considerable number of audience, resulting in lengthy queues forming at ticket counters. The movie featured accomplished actors like Deepak Parashar, Raj Babbar and Salma Agha in leading roles.

Salma Agha portrayed the character of Neelofer, a singer, in the movie. Deepak Parashar assumed the role of her husband, Nawab Wasim, while Raj Babbar played the character of her lover, Haider. The film was centred around the issue of Triple Talaq and underwent a series of changes and controversies before its release on September 24, 1982, ultimately being titled Nikaah. Initially, the film was titled ‘Talaaq, Talaq, Talaq,’ but the title change garnered considerable attention.

This film shed light on various facets of the struggles faced by Muslim women. BR Chopra faced numerous challenges throughout the journey of making this film. From the initial announcement of the film’s title to its eventual release, it remained embroiled in consistent controversy. Despite these obstacles, the film was ultimately finished and achieved remarkable success.