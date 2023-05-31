When 9-Year-Old Shahid Kapoor Got Caught With A Girl's Photo And Left Rajesh Khattar 'Boiling'

Actor Rajesh Khattar has recalled the time he spent with his stepson Shahid Kapoor. The Farzi star moved in with Rajesh when he was only nine years old and his mother, Neelima Azeem, married the actor. Rajesh said that the three of them were a ‘normal family’ and that he is proud of Shahid’s achievements. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Rajesh also shared some amusing incidents from Shahid’s school days. also revealed the Farzi actor’s childhood crush.

Rajesh Khattar said he was like a ‘father figure’ to his stepson Shahid, who lived with him for 11 years. Rajesh recalled a fun anecdote from Shahid’s school days when he liked a girl. He had brought her picture and placed it in the house. He said, “I was boiling after that, I was so scared. I did not know how to deal with it. I thought he was going to marry her or something." However, Neelima assured him that nothing like that was going to happen and that Shahid eventually got over it. Rajesh added “I had a different thought altogether. I used to think he’s such a handsome boy; who is she?"

Rajesh Khattar shared how he encouraged Shahid Kapoor to perform well in his studies. He mentioned that Shahid was not a brilliant student and that his marks were always average. Therefore, when he was in his senior classes, Rajesh worried, as the mark sheet was crucial for college admission.

At that time, Shahid wanted to join Shaimak Davar’s dance classes. Taking this opportunity, Rajesh made a pact with him. He had told Shahid, " Listen, if you get the percentage, 80 or so, then you do whatever you want. If not, then you have to listen to us and do what we say."

Shahid ended up scoring c more than 80 per cent for the first time.

Praising the Kabir Singh actor, Rajesh Khattar said that whatever Shahid has achieved is because of his hard work. He revealed that the two catch up whenever they meet and reminisce about the time spent together.

Rajesh Khattar is known for his appearance in films like Race 2, The Train, Beyhadh, and Left Right Left, among others. Most recently, he was seen in the web series Duranga on Zee5.