When A Cameraman Called Shreyas Talpade 'Panauti' During Serial Audition

Shreyas Talpade has carved a massive fan base among the audience with films like Iqbal, Welcome to Sajjanpur, and others. But, there was a time when he had to face tough times in the initial days of his career. He has recalled one of those incidents in the talk show Khupte Tithe Gupte hosted by Avadhoot Gupte. Zee Marathi Official has shared a promo of Shreyas’s episode on Instagram. This episode will be telecast on Zee Marathi on June 11 at 09:00 PM.

Shreyas told Avadhoot that he was called to give auditions for one of the serials. The actor said that he was about to speak his dialogue when the cameraman asked him to pause for a moment. According to Shreyas, the cameraman had told him that there was a technical problem that could not be fixed even after a long time. The actor remembered the cinematographer calling him Panauti (unlucky or bad omen) for this. The Golmaal Again actor said that he didn’t know how to react since he didn’t have any work in hand at that time. Fans have loved the promo and many of them commented that Shreyas has now come a long way since that incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Marathi (@zeemarathiofficial)

On the work front, Shreyas will play the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the film Emergency directed by Kangana Ranaut. This film revolves around the incidents that took place when the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed an emergency in India in 1975. Shreyas had told PTI that Atal Ji is one of the most revered, intelligent, learned, influential, and one of the most loved leaders in India and across the world. He said that it is a big privilege, huge honour, and a bigger responsibility as well to portray him on screen. “I hope I live up to everybody’s expectations. I am trying my best to portray the part,” Shreyas said.

Produced by Renu Pitti and Ranaut, Emergency will release on October 20. Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and others have also essayed key roles in this film. Besides Emergency, Shreyas has also acted in the serial Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath.