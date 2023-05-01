When A Director Slapped Abhay Deol In Public

Actor Abhay Deol may not have been a part of many films, but he has carved a niche for himself in the industry. The actor is known for his unique roles and for speaking his mind. In front of the media, he has often caused stirs due to his frank statements. In an interview, Abhay revealed the incidents that happened during his early days in the industry.

He shared that he was never interested in acting, but it was his family that forced him to become an actor. According to the report, Abhay said, “When you listen to your heart, people treat you in such a way that you start doubting yourself." He added that during the initial days, there was a director who slapped him publicly and spread false rumours about him in the industry. He added that he was aware that such things happen in the industry, but this incident affected him. He said that he doesn’t care if he is a star or not, but that doesn’t mean that he won’t care. He said that such things are done for publicity as well.

Abhay also talked about his alcohol addiction in an interview with Mashable India. He revealed that after acting in the film Dev D, he couldn’t get out of the character for almost a year. He said that when he was in New York, he used to walk on the streets in tattered clothes like a madman. He further added that since he belonged to a film family, he had closely seen the glitz and glamour. Due to this, he likes to stay away from the limelight.

Even though Abhay Deol has done a few films, he has been a part of some critically acclaimed and popular ones. He has done films like Dev D, and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! , Socha Na Tha, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shanghai, Raanjhanaa, etc. He was last seen in the web series Trial by Fire, which is based on the book Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here