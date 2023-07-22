When A Dubai Fan Thought Zeenat Aman Was Parveen Babi

The 70s and 80s were an era of Bollywood dominated by legendary actresses who left an indelible mark on the industry. Two such reigning queens of the silver screen were Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman, who enthralled their audiences with their impeccable acting skills and mesmerising beauty. Their on-screen presence brought glamour to the industry in their unique ways, and they were considered among the finest actors of their time. Such was the charm of both of them that often people got confused due to the uncanny resemblance.

Parveen Babi, hailing from Junagadh, Gujarat, was not only an icon for her glamorous acting but also renowned for her impeccable fashion sense. She started her journey in the industry as a model and made her debut in the film Charitra in 1973. Although the movie did not fare well, it opened doors for Parveen Babi to feature in commercially successful films. Her breakthrough came with the cult classic Deewar, where she portrayed the character of Anita, a prostitute. From there on, she delivered memorable performances in films like Majboor, Amar Akbar Anthony, Suhaag, Kaala Patthar, Namak Halaal, Kala Sona, Chandi Sona, and Dil… Akhir Dil Hai.

The striking similarity between Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman, particularly in their hair styling and Western fashion choices of the 70s, often led to mistaken identity. Zeenat Aman herself addressed this resemblance in a heartfelt Instagram post on Parveen Babi’s birth anniversary. She expressed admiration for her late colleague, describing her as “gorgeous, glamorous, and talented." Zeenat recounted an incident in Dubai where she was mistakenly called “Parveen Ma’am," highlighting the striking resemblance between the two divas. Despite this confusion, Zeenat Aman fondly revealed that they were the best of friends, always warm towards each other, and were each other’s contemporaries, colleagues, and well-wishers.

Zeenat Aman’s journey in the industry began as a model, winning the coveted Miss Asia Pacific title in 1970. Her Bollywood debut came in 1970 with the movie The Evil Within, followed by Hulchul in 1971. Her career got a boost with her role in Hare Rama Hare Krishna which catapulted her to stardom overnight. Her exceptional acting skills earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress and a Bengal Film Journalists’ Association (BFJA) Award for Best Actress. With each film, Zeenat’s popularity soared, especially after her stellar performance in Yaadon Ki Baaraat and her iconic role in Satyam Shivam Sundaram, leaving the audience in awe of her craft. It’s worth noting that Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman also shared the screen in two films, Ashanti and Mahaan, adding to the chemistry and charm they brought to the silver screen.