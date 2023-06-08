When A Fight Scene Between Anil Kapoor and Gulshan Grover Took An Unexpected Twist

Subhash Ghai’s directorial venture Ram Lakhan proved to be a massive box-office success. The film, released on 27th January 1989, featured an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rakhee Gulzar, Gulshan Grover, Amrish Puri, and Paresh Rawal in significant roles. In the film, Anil Kapoor portrayed the character of Lakhan, while Gulshan Grover was chosen to play the role of Kesariya Vilayati, also known as Badman.

Backed by Ashok Ghai and Subhash Ghai, the film centres around the narrative of two brothers who separate due to conflicting ideologies, but eventually find themselves rescuing one another as the story unfolds. With music composed by Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar and Pyarelal Ram Prasad Sharma, the cinematography of the film is handled by Ashok Mehta.

This movie turned out to be a turning point in Anil Kapoor’s career. It helped him establish a distinct identity among the audience and brought him remarkable success. Meanwhile, Gulshan Grover, who played the role of gangster ‘Kesariya Vilayati’ in the film, also gained considerable fame during that time. Due to his iconic dialogues, Gulshan Grover became widely known as Badman.

However, the major highlight that grabbed headlines was the heated argument between the main character, Anil Kapoor, and the antagonist, Gulshan Grover. Following the completion of the shooting, Gulshan Grover went to Anil Kapoor’s residence and unleashed a verbal attack on him. Anil Kapoor, in turn, responded with equal intensity. As a result of this incident, Anil and Gulshan refrained from communicating or collaborating for nearly seven years. Eventually, Boney Kapoor intervened and both apologized to each other. Subsequently, they worked together in the film 1996 Loafer.

Reason Behind The Quarrel

As per media reports stated on IMDB, there was a reported clash between Anil Kapoor and Gulshan Grover while shooting a fight scene on the film set. Reportedly, Gulshan experienced an eye injury during the fight scene with Anil Kapoor, which sparked a dispute between the two actors. This disagreement continued for a considerable time, resulting in their decision to avoid any future collaborations in films for an extended period.

Besides this, there was another incident associated with the film Ram Lakhan involving actress Sonika Gill, who reportedly harmed herself by slitting her wrists at the film’s wrap-up party. It was rumoured that Sonika felt frustrated due to Subhash Ghai’s alleged habit of publicly scolding her. This incident was published in a film magazine, although Sonika denied the allegations.