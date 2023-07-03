CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Kusha Kapila DivorceDharmendraAsinLust Stories 2Kartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » When A Handcuffed Shekhar Kapur Received His Best Director Award For Bandit Queen
2-MIN READ

When A Handcuffed Shekhar Kapur Received His Best Director Award For Bandit Queen

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 15:20 IST

Delhi, India

Bandit Queen won lots of accolades from critics despite its screenings being banned.

Bandit Queen won lots of accolades from critics despite its screenings being banned.

Phoolan Devi herself objected to certain scenes in the film citing factual inaccuracy and wanted to get the film banned in India.

Indian cinema has a history of producing films that push boundaries and often find themselves embroiled in controversy with the Censor Board. Among the most controversial films to have emerged from Indian cinema is Shekhar Kapur’s 1994 release, Bandit Queen. This bold and unflinching biopic delved into the life of the renowned Indian dacoit and later Member of Parliament, Phoolan Devi. The film shed light on Devi’s harrowing experiences of sexual abuse and other atrocities, which ultimately led her to seek vigilante justice and become a notorious outlaw. With its raw portrayal of Devi’s story, “Bandit Queen" ignited debates and stirred emotions, making it a seminal and controversial work in Indian cinema.

Shekhar Kapur documented the sexual abuse scenes quite explicitly in the movie, with actress Seema Biswas appearing in a few nude scenes. Apart from stirring controversies due to these scenes, Phoolan Devi herself objected to certain scenes in the film citing factual inaccuracy and wanted to get the film banned in India, Nevertheless, Bandit Queen won lots of accolades from critics although its screening in theatres was banned. Shekhar Kapur even won the Best Director Award for Bandit Queen at the 42nd Filmfare Awards. However, people were surprised when Shekhar Kapur arrived on the stage wearing handcuffs to receive the award. This gimmick puzzled a lot of people as they tried to deduce whether the renowned filmmaker was trying to make a point.

Now, almost three decades after the award ceremony, Shekhar Kapur has tweeted about the day and why he wore handcuffs to the awards ceremony. Filmfare authorities had asked Shekhar Kapur not to make any controversial statements after accepting the awards, considering the sensitive nature of the film.

Wearing handcuffs was his way of taking a jibe at Filmfare for the restrictions they had implied upon him. “I kept my promise. Didn’t say a word .. but .. that’s how I went on stage … handcuffed,” he said in his tweet. Apart from Shekhar Kapur, Seema Biswas had also won the award for Best Female Debut while Ashok Mehta had won the award for Best Cinematography.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. Cinema
  2. bollywood
  3. entertainment
  4. news18-discover
first published:July 03, 2023, 15:20 IST
last updated:July 03, 2023, 15:20 IST