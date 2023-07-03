When A Handcuffed Shekhar Kapur Received His Best Director Award For Bandit Queen

Indian cinema has a history of producing films that push boundaries and often find themselves embroiled in controversy with the Censor Board. Among the most controversial films to have emerged from Indian cinema is Shekhar Kapur’s 1994 release, Bandit Queen. This bold and unflinching biopic delved into the life of the renowned Indian dacoit and later Member of Parliament, Phoolan Devi. The film shed light on Devi’s harrowing experiences of sexual abuse and other atrocities, which ultimately led her to seek vigilante justice and become a notorious outlaw. With its raw portrayal of Devi’s story, “Bandit Queen" ignited debates and stirred emotions, making it a seminal and controversial work in Indian cinema.

Shekhar Kapur documented the sexual abuse scenes quite explicitly in the movie, with actress Seema Biswas appearing in a few nude scenes. Apart from stirring controversies due to these scenes, Phoolan Devi herself objected to certain scenes in the film citing factual inaccuracy and wanted to get the film banned in India, Nevertheless, Bandit Queen won lots of accolades from critics although its screening in theatres was banned. Shekhar Kapur even won the Best Director Award for Bandit Queen at the 42nd Filmfare Awards. However, people were surprised when Shekhar Kapur arrived on the stage wearing handcuffs to receive the award. This gimmick puzzled a lot of people as they tried to deduce whether the renowned filmmaker was trying to make a point.

Now, almost three decades after the award ceremony, Shekhar Kapur has tweeted about the day and why he wore handcuffs to the awards ceremony. Filmfare authorities had asked Shekhar Kapur not to make any controversial statements after accepting the awards, considering the sensitive nature of the film.

Was asked by FilmFare not to make any political or controversial statements for my award for Bandit Queen. The ceremony was being televised on National TV. And the film was banned anyway .. I kept my promise. Didn’t say a word .. but .. that’s how I went on stage .. handcuffed pic.twitter.com/8VBy4n23fv — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 28, 2023

Wearing handcuffs was his way of taking a jibe at Filmfare for the restrictions they had implied upon him. “I kept my promise. Didn’t say a word .. but .. that’s how I went on stage … handcuffed,” he said in his tweet. Apart from Shekhar Kapur, Seema Biswas had also won the award for Best Female Debut while Ashok Mehta had won the award for Best Cinematography.