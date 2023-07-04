When Aamir Khan Admitted To 'Cheating' In A Relationship: 'I Don't Cover My Hickey'

Aamir Khan, the perfectionist of Bollywood, is very frank when comes to speaking his mind. And this old video of Koffee With Karan is an example. The actor had graced one of the seasons in which he admitted to cheating in a relationship. Well, he made some other revelations too.

Right from cheating in a relationship to covering his hickeys to even showering with Kiran Rao, the star revealed a lot. In the first two episodes of season 6, Aamir is seen enjoying some Koffee shots with Karan. He can be seen answering all of Karan’s questions. When KJo asked Aamir if he has showered with anyone, the superstar answered saying, he showers with his wife Kiran all the time. Hmm and not just that, when the actor was asked if he has, ‘Used make up to cover a hickey?’, Aamir says, “I don’t cover my hickeys”. Karan admits that he has. And then he asked him if he has cheated being in a relationship, Aamir admitted.

Watch the episode here:

During the trailer launch event of the Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3 in Mumbai, Aamir Khan was inquired about his future plans, according to a report by Pinkvilla. In response, the 58-year-old actor shared, “I haven’t signed any film yet. I just want to spend time with my family and I am doing just that. When I am emotionally ready to do a film, I will definitely do it."

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chadha, which generated controversy and proved to be a commercial disappointment. This movie, based on the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in a prominent role alongside Aamir Khan. The cast also comprised notable actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, Manav Vij, Sanjay Dutt, and Vijay Sethupathi in significant parts.