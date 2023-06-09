When Aamir Khan Promised Katrina Kaif He’ll Do A Sexy Item Number In One Of Her Films | Throwback

Katrina Kaif is one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood and she has made a name for herself not just with her acting chops, but also for her commendable dance numbers. She has featured in several hit item songs including Shiela Ki Jawaani and Chikni Chameli. Back in the day, when the actress was promoting Dhoom 3 with Aamir Khan, the actress shared that she would him to star in an item number.

A video of the same has gone viral on Reddit. At the trailer launch, Katrina was asked why there was a minimum appearance of her in the trailer, while Aamir was mostly seen in an action-packed avatar. To which she shared, “I don’t know about that (minimum appearance in the trailer) but I can tell you that Aamir has made a promise to me that in the next film, we do together… As you saw in the trailer, you saw me dancing more and Aamir doing the action (and) chasing after the villains. In the next film we do together, I’m going to do the action. I’m going to chase after the villains. And Aamir is going to dance to all the songs that come.”

Watch the video here :

She added that she wants to Aamir to do a dance number called ‘Chikna Charlie’ . ‘He can dance in every 20 minutes interval. He can do these s*xy hot item numbers, and I’m going to be in my leather pants and chasing the villains. He’s made that promise to me.” She concluded by saying that this is the change she wants to bring to Bollywood.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is gearing up for major exciting projects, including Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Farhan Akhtar announced the film with an interesting poster that hints at the girls’ trip.

Aamir Khan on the work front, was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, post which he announced a break from acting and will be focusing on production duties.