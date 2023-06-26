When Aamir Khan Set Box Office On Fire With Back-to-back Blockbusters

In 2008-2009, many films came to the box office and won the hearts of the audience. However, today, we are going to talk about one superstar whose two films made a splash at the time. The actor is none other than Aamir Khan.

There is no doubt that Aamir Khan has a huge fan base all over the world. With his brilliant acting skills, he has created a tremendous identity not only in India but also in the world. He has been working in Bollywood for the last three decades and is continuously seen working in films. His last film was Laal Singh Chaddha, which was not successful at the box office.

Aamir Khan has worked in fewer films than Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan but he has always accomplished a special place in the hearts of the fans with every movie. Today, we are going to talk about the films of Aamir which became the highest-grossing films of the years 2008 and 2009.

One such highest-grossing film in 2008 was Ghajini, starring Aamir Khan. It was also the first Bollywood film to gross Rs 100 crore domestically. AR Murugadoss co-wrote and directed the action thriller, which also starred Asin and Jiah Khan and also featured Pradeep Rawat as the film’s titular antagonist. As per reports, the film proved to be a blockbuster and also managed to earn around Rs 232 crore at the box office.

However, in the same year, Shah Rukh’s film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi became the second-highest grosser, and Akshay Kumar’s film Singh Is Kinng became the third-highest grosser.

In 2009, Aamir Khan’s film 3 Idiots was number one on the list of highest-grossing films of the year. The comedy-drama film was written, edited and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, co-written by Abhijat Joshi, and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film was loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone. The film also featured R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the titular roles, along with Kareena Kapoor, Omi Vaidya and Boman Irani. The film became the highest-grossing Indian film ever until 2013 and the highest-grossing Indian film of the 2000s. It is also the 17th highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The movie earned Rs 400.61 crore at the box office.