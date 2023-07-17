When Aamir Khan Thought Awards Served As Encouragement: 'Ho Sakta Hai Aage Jaake Mujhe Mile' | Throwback"

Bollywood is renowned for its glitzy award shows. These award ceremonies have evolved over time and have now become grand festivals for both B-town stars and their fans. However, beyond the glamour, awards, and performances, these events also occasionally fuel gossip with catfights and rumours of relationships.

One such rumour from the ’90s involved Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. In 1995, SRK won the Best Actor award for his blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Simultaneously, Aamir was nominated for his movie Rangeela, which received critical acclaim, leading him to have high expectations of winning the award. However, he did not secure the award. It was rumoured that this disappointment led Aamir to take a firm decision not to attend any future award shows. Since that time, Aamir has rarely been seen at award ceremonies.

But there was a time when he thoughts awards were important for encouraging artists to do better. In an old interview Aamir said, “Har aadmi ki koshish rehti hai ke usse award mile. Meri bhi yehi koshish rehti hai. Toh ho sakta hai aage jaake mujhe award mile. I feel, I am not that good an actor right now. I am not happy with my level of performance. Mujhe bahut kuch sikhna hai. Awards are encouragement. Apko lagta hai ke kisine apko respect di. Lekin woh respect aur encouragement sirf awards ke zariye nehi milti. Aapke fans ke zariye bhi milti hai (Every man strives to receive awards. I also have the same desire. It’s possible that I might receive an award in the future. There is much for me to learn. Awards serve as encouragement. You might think that someone has given you respect, but respect and encouragement come not only through awards but also through your fans)."

Aamir Khan won the Best Actor (Male) Award for his role of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal at the 62nd Filmfare Awards 2017.