When Abhay Deol Walked Red Carpet With Black Eye: 'Music Company Se Maar Kha Ke Aa...'

Abhay Deol has made a special place in the hearts of fans from his portrayal of versatile characters on screen. He made his acting debut with Imtiaz Ali’s romantic comedy Socha Na Tha. Since then he has appeared in several films like Manorama Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and Dev D which has received a lot of praise. However, apart from this, the actor is known for his frank nature which often lands him in controversy.

Today, Reddit shared an old video in which he was seen walking the red carpet with a black eye. In no time it went viral on social media. We can see in the video Abhay addressing the media about his black eye. When asked about his injury, he replied, “Main music company se maar kha ke aa raha hoon. My film is releasing January 31. My music has not yet released because the music company wants me to get the composers Shankar-Ehsaan- Loy to sign a clause which is illegal.” The incident is dated back in 2014. He is talking about his maiden production venture One By Two.

As soon as the video went viral, fans rushed to the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Bollywood is so toxic on the inside & so fake on the outside, that when a non-toxic real person speaks about the truth, we think he’s out of whack. Very few people are willing to be this real about the industry.” Another wrote, “What was the metaphor he was referring to? Also, I never remember this making the news. An actor openly naming and shaming a company ought to have grabbed more eyeballs.”

Later, he even took to his Facebook account and shared a few images of himself with a black eye. He also posted an open letter explaining and it read, “Well the entire music fraternity is up in arms against the record labels because they expect musicians to sign a contract with a clause that is against the law. Producers like myself are expected to make sure that they sign. Which means if anyone is arrested for breaking the law it will be the producer. I am also against the exploitation of artists. I believe in their rights and even if a musician was ready to sign it, I would advise him/her against it. As a result, I have no album in the market. In fact, now, I wouldn’t be surprised if the music company pulls out my promos from the TV channels. I don’t have radio play anyway.”

On the work front, Abhay Deol was last seen in Velle with Karan Deol, Mouni Roy and others.