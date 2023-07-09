When Abhishek Bachchan Was SLAPPED By a Fan: 'She Didn't Like My Film, Said I Should Stop...'

Abhishek Bachchan has had his share of hits and misses. The actor, who is the son of the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, has delivered some memorable performances in films such as Guru, Bluff Master and Yuva but has also had his share of misses in form of Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Dhrona, among others. Jr Bachchan once revealed that a fan was so unimpressed by his work in Shararat (2002) that she slapped him in a theatre.

A video of his interview with Dhoom 3 cast Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Uday Chopra has reached the alleys of Reddit and it features Abhishek retelling the shocking incident. Speaking with E! Now at the time, Abhishek revealed that he was slapped for his bad acting. “A lady came and expressed her displeasure physically of how she didn’t like the film. She slapped me."

“She said I should stop acting because I’m… something to the effect of that I’m embrassing my father’s name," he added. “What’s amazing was, last year, during Bol Bachchan, I went back to the same theatre. I remember after seeing that… Those 10,000 people gathered outside, I got out of my car, I took a photograph and I sent it to my dad. I said, ‘It’s amazing how life comes a full circle,'" Abhishek said.

Watch the video below:

Many Reddit users took to the comments section to express their shock. “That’s so nasty and unethical, One can’t just hit an actor for sheer reason of not liking their work," a user said. “Did someone actually did that? How horrible! He should have sued the lady," added another. “Why do people feel so entitled?" a third user wrote.

Currently, Abhishek has a few movies in the pipeline. These include Ghoomer, a film called SSS7 which not only sees him as the lead actor but also a producer. He also has films with Remo D’Souza and Shoojit Sircar in the pipeline. Meanwhile, his last few projects Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2, Dasvi and Bob Biswas were loved by many.