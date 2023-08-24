When Actor Vinod Khanna Left Bollywood To Embark On A Spiritual Path

Vinod Khanna made his way to the hearts of cinegoers in the 70s and 80s. He was a veteran Bollywood actor, film producer, as well as a politician. He is known for his contribution to Indian cinema with films like Haath Ki Safai, Sauda, Parvarish, Zalim, Lekin, Wanted, and Dilwale. Vinod Khanna started his career by playing supporting or villainous characters in films like Sachaa Jhutha, Aan Milo Sajna, and Mastana. He got his first break with a leading role in the 1971 film Hum Tum Aur Woh. His acting skills in the film were appreciated by the audience. After becoming the leading man in the industry and a tough competitor to Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna chose to become a monk and started his spiritual journey. Vinod became a follower of spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh. In 1982, he shifted to the US to be with his spiritual guru in Oregon.

In an interview, Vinod Khanna’s son and actor Akshaye Khanna shed light on his father’s spiritual path. Akshaye spoke about his father’s absence. He also shared how Vinod Khanna took the life-changing decision of becoming a monk, leaving behind the glamour world. Akshaye didn’t blame Osho for his father’s decision. Instead, Akshaye Khanna later understood why his father might have taken this decision. Akshaye said in the interview, “It’s a life-changing decision, which he (Vinod Khanna) felt that he needed to take at the time. Something must have moved him so deeply inside that he felt that that kind of decision was worth it for him, especially when you have everything in life. And when life doesn’t look as though there’s much more that you can have.”

Vinod Khanna was at the peak of his career when he left Bollywood. When he returned, it was not the same for him anymore. He lost his stardom and fame, but the audience still accepted him with love after his return. Reportedly, his first marriage was affected due to his spiritual path. He had a divorce in 1985.

Vinod Khanna had married his college friend Gitanjali and had two sons, Akshaye and Rahul Khanna. In 1990, he married Kavita Daftary and had a son and a daughter named Sakshi and Shraddha Khanna; all of his children had tried their luck in the industry, but only Akshaye received fame and made his mark.

Vinod died on April 27, 2017, at the age of 70, due to bladder cancer in Mumbai.