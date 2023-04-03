When Actress Tannaz Irani's House Was On Fire But No One Believed Her

The first day of April is a day to be extremely careful. You have to be constantly vigilant or risk being pranked. April Fool’s day is fun and all as long as the pranks are harmless but there can be other repercussions of the day. People may be too disbelieving on this day and not believe you when you land in trouble. This was an ordeal television and film actress Tannaz Irani and her husband Bakhtiyar Irani had to deal with a few years ago. They were in serious trouble but because it was April 1, nobody believed them.

Back on April 1, 2019, Tannaz and Bakhtiyar had a fire break out in their home. They called for help but people, including their relatives, thought they were playing a prank and did not believe them for a very long time. It occurred at around 3:30 am, as the couple and their children, son Zeus and daughter Zara, were sound asleep inside the house.

During an interview with a media portal right after the incident, Tannaz said, “Bakhtyar and I were in our room sleeping when our housekeeper called me from the kids’ room to ask if the power was out. After asking Bhakhtyar to investigate, I heard him scream shortly after he left. I ran outside and was horrified to discover a fire in the corridor. Huge flames and smoke could be seen inside the house. Thankfully, our neighbour was able to calm it down for us by utilising blankets and kitchen towels. Bhakhtyar was a real-life hero; he put out the fire after 45 minutes of tenacious labour. Thankfully, the police and fire department arrived quickly.”

However, since it happened during the wee hours of April 1, when she called her friends and relatives to tell them there was a fire in their home, no one believed her initially. It was only after the fire was doused that they realised that she was telling the truth.

Tannaj and Bakhtiyar tied the knot in 2007. Tannaj has played many important supporting acting roles in her career. Some of her films are Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Kuch Na Kaho and 36 China Town.

